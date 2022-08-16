Bizarre GOP Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state in Arizona, could decide elections in the state

Meet Mark Finchem. He's the Republican running for secretary of state in Arizona against Democrat Adrian Fontes. He's endorsed by Trump, a QAnon believer, a supporter of the big lie (that Joe Biden stole the election), and a supporter of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers. According to CNN, he's also recently been caught sharing "anti-government conspiracies and posts about stockpiling ammunition on social media."

CNN explains:

But that's not all! Twitter user @ShawnInArizona recently tweeted a photo of Finchem at a campaign event, and it looks shockingly different from the photo on Finchem's Wikipedia page. The tweet says, "This isn't photoshopped, this isn't the result of natural sunlight and this isn't what you want for Secretary of State." One Twitter user replied, "Wow that's a heavy shade of bronzer! I think it's called 'Fake Chicano #22'". Another replied, "Blackface isn't the best way to seek support from POC," and another said, "Wait, that's a white guy? That's almost a blackface."

This isn't photoshopped, this isn't the result of natural sunlight and this isn't what you want for Secretary of State pic.twitter.com/tPuEx0wSpw — non-ficshawn🌵 (@ShawnInArizona) August 16, 2022

The dark bronzed look definitely seems different and new, and I don't really have much to say about it, I can't really judge if he's going for blackface or not. BUT, regardless, he's still awful and would be terrible for the state of Arizona. CNN makes the case strongly:

If Finchem wins his race against Democrat Adrian Fontes, a former county clerk of Maricopa County, Arizona, Finchem would be tasked with running the state's elections in 2024. In Arizona, the secretary of state is second in line to the governorship.

A person who believes and propagates conspiracy theories about stolen elections that are DECIDEDLY NOT TRUE shouldn't be running elections. Period.