Cleaning product contaminated with Capri Sun

Thousands of delicious pouches of industrial cleaning solution were found to be contaminated with Wild Cherry Capri Sun and have been removed from the store shelves.

Kraft Heinz is recalling about 5,760 cases of the drink, saying the only flavor affected was Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. Cases are made up of four cartons, which usually have 10 pouches, meaning more than 230,000 individual drink pouches could have been affected.

