Iceland's splendor viewed through the lens of Valli Maria

Iceland has no shortage of photographers vying for clicks and views of it's majestic rugged landscapes, but every now and again an artist emerges onto the scene, whose unique aesthetic captivates the heart and demands attention like Valli Maria's video of Meradalir Volcano raging against the dark, spewing forth evanescent kintsugi gold traces as if Jörð, "the daughter of the night" had woven cantrips to bind new land into existence for the folk.

For most artists, a video like the Meradalir Volcano above, would be more than enough to end here, however this is just one work in a staggeringly beautiful portfolio curated over 3 years on Valli Maria's Instagram profile, embedded below: