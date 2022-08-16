Progressive Insurance won't insure easily-stolen Kia and Hyundai cars in Colorado

According to KMGH-TV news report, a spike in thefts attributed to a viral challenge on TikTok and YouTube, has led Progressive Insurance to decline insuring some Kia and Hyundai models built without Immobilizer systems in the Denver, Colorado metro area.



Customers looking to receive a quote on the company's website receive a message stating: "Based on the vehicle information provided, we are unable to offer you a policy at this time." A Denver insurance agent told Denver7 that Progressive Insurance has placed restrictions on certain Hyundai/Kia models due to their high theft rates in the city, where they are among the most-stolen vehicles. A spokesperson for Progressive Insurance told Denver7 the risk to insure these vehicle is just too high at this time.

The "Kia Challenge" went viral beginning in June, 2022, and has been attributed to high theft rates of centered in Milwaukee, WI, and spreading rapidly to other high crime areas across the United States; however it's unclear how long knowledge of this vulnerability had existed prior to becoming a viral challenge on TikTok and YouTube. Tommy G posted the documentary video below on the "Kia Boys" phenomena in May, 2022:

Discussion on Progressive Insurance declining to insure affected Hyundai and Kia models appear on Reddit as far back as September, 2022:

Class action lawsuits have been filed against Hyundai and Kia in Kansas and Missouri, leading Hyundai and Kia to issue steering-wheel locks to some owners, and make Immobilizer systems standard on all 2022 and later models.