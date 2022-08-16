Ron DeSantis adds cops and firefighters to the list of new Florida "teachers"

Not only is Gov. Ron DeSantis aiming to replace Florida teachers with military veterans, today he announced his plan to also include law enforcement officers and first responders (see videos below). He explained that he'd rather see officers and firefighters "with real world experience" teach children, rather than someone who "went to the school of education" where people learn "how to teach."

"At the end of the day, if you look at what's happening in our society, you see institutions being infected with ideology at the expense of facts and reality," said the Big Lie supporter, whose statement is actually true, thanks to the propagandizing far-right ideologies of DeSantis and the MAGA movement.

If all goes as planned, Florida's uniformed officers-turned-grade-school-teachers will be able to instruct children (on how to become good little soldiers) with just a two-year associate's degree (with a 2.5 GPA) under their holster, rather than the traditional 5-year teaching degree — as long as they have worked in their field and pass a Florida subject area exam and background check.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), in a very interesting approach to addressing the state's teacher shortage, bashes people who receive teaching degrees:



"You see institutions being infected with ideology at the expense of facts and reality." pic.twitter.com/I1eIWF2HEf — The Recount (@therecount) August 16, 2022

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defends decision to address Florida's teacher shortage by allowing veterans to teach in classrooms without traditional credentials:



"The people that serve our country are not just some warm body, they're people that have a lot to offer." pic.twitter.com/yOBDUsdvpg — The Recount (@therecount) August 16, 2022

