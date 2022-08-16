Stolen Picasso painting said to be recovered in Iraq drug raid

A painting by Pablo Picasso worth millions of dollars was recovered recently in a drug raid in Iraq, reports the Iraqi News Agency. But details are yet to released, including the title and rightful owner of the work or any plans for authenticating it—the press release mostly just describes the bust. There are some 13,500 Picasso paintings in existence and plenty of good'uns are missing.

Last year, Picasso's "Head of a Woman" was among three artworks recovered by Greek police almost a decade after they were stolen in a daring museum heist. In 2019, the renowned artist's $28-million "Portrait of Dora Maar" was recovered by a Dutch art detective, 20 years after it was stolen from the yacht of a Saudi sheikh off the south coast of France.