These sheep are raising a puppy so it can grow up and become the flock's guardian

I'd never heard of livestock guardian dogs before watching this video. They differ from herd dogs in that they are not trained to control the movement of livestock. Instead, they are bred to become full-fledged herd members who instinctively guard against predators.

In this video, you can see a flock of sheep nurturing an Anatolian shepherd puppy. It's almost like the sheep know that one day this puppy will grow up and protect them against wolves and other large predators.

Flock of sheep adopted puppy dog "in training" to become part of the herd pic.twitter.com/ZZDhsVeeRM — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 16, 2022

The most common type of livestock guardian dog is the Anatolian shepherd. These dogs are large, powerful, and have a thick coat of fur that protects them from the elements. They are also known for their loyalty and courage.

