This waterspout in Florida is nothing short of spectacular

A massive tornado-like waterspout graced the waters of Destin, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico early this morning. Lucky for us, the stunning funnel was caught on video (by Ken Creel, see below).

From Miami Herald:

The waterspout caused no damage as it spun not far from The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa off Matthew Boulevard and Emerald Coast Parkway (US 98), the sheriff's office reported. Video posted on social media shows the funnel was linked to an intense line of thunderstorms that filled the horizon.

Remarkable scene at Destin early this morning… Video from @boo_freeman (IG) pic.twitter.com/NRkXMAKaeF — James Spann (@spann) August 16, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: ZRK82915 / shutterstock.com