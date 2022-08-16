Twitter deal all but complete, Musk moves on to Manchester United

Successful at reproducing and agreeing to buy companies, workplace lothario Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has stated he is to buy Manchester United. Hopefully, he will verify the number of bots singing Glory Glory before waiving his rights to due diligence.
