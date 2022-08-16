If you are a monster who leaves their dog in a sweltering car you more than deserve the busted window, and everything else that comes along with it.
Watch cops bust a dog out of a sweltering car
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cruelty
A Black 10-year-old girl with ADHD was handcuffed at school and jailed for a sketch she made in response to being bullied
The ACLU says police handcuffed, brought to jail, and questioned 10-year-old girl for a sketch she drew at school. Neither the school nor the police informed the girl's mother that she'd been taken from the school. From an Oct. 18 ACLU press release: On the morning of January 10, 2020, a parent complained to school… READ THE REST
Two years after a federal law banning shackling women during childbirth was passed, prisoners in America are still giving birth in chains
In 2010, the UN adopted a rule regarding incarcerated pregnant women: "instruments of restraint shall never be used … during labour, during birth and immediately after birth." In 2018, the Federal First Step Act banned shackling pregnant women, women giving birth, and women caring for newborns; but the law does not extend to local and… READ THE REST
The south's latest culinary trend: inadequate, rotting prison food, supplemented by cattle feed
One of my favorite podcasts is Gravy, from the Southern Foodways Alliance, where highlight hidden and fascinating changes and progress in southern food — from disappearing "community canneries" to Mahalia Jackson's once-booming chain of fried chicken restaurants to the strange story of the Tennessee hippie commune that pioneered vegan food in the USA to the… READ THE REST
Feeling tense these days? The Lyric massage tool might help, and it's just $100 now.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Is there anything more frustrating than muscle tension and stress? Probably not. And that's why we will go to such great lengths to mitigate our tension levels, but unfortunately, sometimes it just seems like… READ THE REST
This light is the perfect addition to any study to help your score that A+
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're embarking on a new scholastic journey, you might find studying from home challenging. For one, a dimly lit room doesn't make learning easy as it's terrible for your eyes… READ THE REST
Grab one or all of these gadgets to fuel your Back to Education gusto
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Education has changed a lot as the tides of technology have changed with it for the better (well, mostly). Scholastics are nothing new to you. However, as someone who gets a kick… READ THE REST