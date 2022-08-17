Giant hammerhead shark surprises beachgoers in Alabama

Look at this footage of a giant hammerhead shark thrashing around sooooo close to the beach, right near where beach goers are wandering around — some are watching and some seem oblivious (at least at first) to the giant shark right behind them. This happened in Orange Beach, Alabama, and was captured on video by some folks in their hotel room watching from above. In the words of one of the people you can hear on the video: "HOLY CRAP!"