I wish I could get back to London for the Guardians of the Galaxy live immersive experience [via NME] going on this month, an all-night show featuring actors, "sensational special effects", LARPing and booze. It's the first MCU production with Secret Cinema, which has recently done likewise with Star Wars and Bridgerton(!) to good reviews. August's sold out, but tickets are on offer for September.

"Guests will be transported to the far reaches of the galaxy and experience an evening like no other as they interact with characters in a storyline unique to them against a backdrop of sensational special effects.

"Whether they want to lead their Clan to resounding victory over their scavenger foes, or just to revel in the pleasures to be found on Contraxia, there's something for everyone to enjoy."