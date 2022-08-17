John Fetterman rakes in donations as goofy Dr. Oz "crudités" ad goes viral

MAGA and Pennsylvania resident cosplayer, Dr. Oz, just keeps stepping in it and his Senate candidate rival, John Fetterman, continues to enjoy pointing out the bullshit on his shoe.

In his latest blunder video to go viral for all the wrong reasons (which actually came out in April), Dr. Oz is seen trying to confidently stride through a "Wegner's" (apparently mixing Wegman's and Redner's Market?), scooping up veggies after his wife sent him out for "crudités." The multimillionaire TV snake oiler turned right-wing politician complains about $2 broccoli and the outrageously priced fresh salsa (which is actually $2.99, but he confuses it with the $5.99 bruschette next door). And then he blames the whole overpriced produce aisle on Joe Biden.

In recent days, this vid resurfaced and has led to a flurry of hilarious Twitter responses and at least two "Wegner's" parody accounts. While all good for some yucks, for Fetterman, it's turned into money in the bank. He's allegedly raised $500,000 in the last few days on the viral waves of veggie platter humor.

We repeatedly told @DrOz that we had pre-made veggie trays..excuse me "Crudité"…in the deli starting at $5.99. $7.99 with guacamole and salsa. Vote @JohnFetterman! pic.twitter.com/FO83LmYPIl — Wegner's Groceries (@grocerieswegner) August 15, 2022

Issues with Oz's 'Everyday Guy' Ad:

1. He doesn't know the correct name of the store

2. He uses the word 'crudités'

3. He can't properly read the prices

4. He doesn't know what to get and in what quantities (the servants normally shop)

5. It's a crudité platter with raw asparagus — Allan Lane (@AllanCLane) August 15, 2022

I went to the Kroger Lion today and I was SHOCKED at the price of these regular blue collar food items!! pic.twitter.com/0C6HcTIgDU — Corey Ryan Forrester First of His Name (@CoreyRForrester) August 16, 2022

Now through Election Day!



Veggie Platter (cru·di·tés) Special!



Ten percent off our for each point @JohnFetterman polls over @DrOz!



Right now 110% off! #crudites



*Asparagus not included

*New Jersey residents not eligible pic.twitter.com/sQ3cLuz6mk — Wegner's Groceries (@grocerieswegner) August 16, 2022

Thumbnail image: Gandydancer, CC BY-SA 3.0.