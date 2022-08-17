Matt Gaetz was the FBI informant that led to Trump search, suggests new ad

Looks like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) was the FBI informant that led to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago search, says a new campaign ad for Gaetz' Republican opponent, Mark Lombardo.

Titled "The Informant," the ad's narrator suggests that because Trump didn't endorse Gaetz, who is under federal investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a minor, Gaetz got back at the former one-term president through convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's legal team. "Gaetz hired Jeffrey Epstein's attorney. Another Epstein attorney approved the raid on Trump's house."

"Is Gaetz the informant?" the narrator asks. "Remember, Gaetz pressured Trump to give him a pardon but Trump said no … Matt Gaetz puts himself first, ahead of Trump and ahead of you … Vote for a leader who will put America first. Vote for Marine Mark Lombardo."

Matt Gaetz's Republican 'America First' opponent is now running an ad suggesting Gaetz was the informant against Trump. pic.twitter.com/1Fm6g7xibn — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 16, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Lev radin / shutterstock.com