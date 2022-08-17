Snake bites girl. Girl bites back.

Last week, when a snake bit a two-year-old girl on the lip in Bingol, Turkey, the child reportedly bit back, killing the reptile with her teeth. Neighbors heard her screaming from her backyard and raced over to assist. The girl was treated at Bingol Maternity and Children's Hospital and released. From KTUL:

"Our neighbors have told me that the snake was in the hand of my child, she was playing with it and then it bit her," said Mehmet Ercan, the girl's father, who was at work when the snake bite occurred….

"Then she has bitten the snake back as a reaction."