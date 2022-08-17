Ted Cruz says chances high Biden and Garland will be impeached after November

Ted Cruz says there is a "significant chance" President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland will be impeached if the GOP takes over the House and Senate after the midterm elections (see video below). Here's how the Texas beachcomber thinks it will play out:

Before targeting the U.S. attorney general and president, Republicans will impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security. "I think it's very valuable to have an extended trial in the Senate laying out the absolute lawlessness on our Southern border." Garland will be next. "The case for impeaching Merrick Garland is growing by leaps and bounds every day. The more lawless, the more politicized the DOJ gets [thanks to the GQP], the more compelling it becomes to impeach Garland." And as for the president? "There's a very real possibility that Biden is impeached." On what grounds? Payback, of course. "The consequence of the Democrats politicizing impeachment and impeaching Trump twice — one of the consequences is when there's a Republican Congress, the pressure to impeach Biden is going to be enormous."

Cruz has been stewing in juicy revenge mode for quite a while now, admitting in January that Republicans would eventually try to impeach Biden, "whether it's justified or not."