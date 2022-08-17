Termites devour hamburger & packaging but pass on French fries

National Pest Management Association's "Will They Eat It" episode, unleashes 100,000 termites on a fast food hamburger, French fries and it's packaging to demonstrate the voracious appetite these pests are known for. Even though the termites left the French fries alone, Dr. Mike Bentley states in the video below:
The termites quickly tore through the brown bag, expertly breaking down all of the wrapping and reducing them to practically nothing. Termites are undiscerning pests and will eat any cellulose in sight.