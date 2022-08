Ice Cream Dive Bar is a new flavor of ice cream bar meant to taste exactly (ok, maybe not exactly) like the name suggests. A co-brand deal between Tipsy School and Miller High Life, the bar "combines beer, peanut swirl, tobacco smoke flavor, caramel and a dark chocolate dip," UPI reports. "The peanut swirl is designed to mimic the peanut shells frequently found on bar floors."

Each bar promises approximately 5% alcohol. It ain't dive bar pricing though at $36 for a six-pack.