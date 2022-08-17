YMCA pool forced to close after banning visitor who confronted trans staffer in locker room: "Do you have a penis?"

A woman was kicked out of a YMCA swimming pool after objecting to a trans woman—a member of staff—being in the women's locker room there. Local news media are presenting her as the victim and are covering her ongoing campaign against the YMCA. But her own description of what happened speaks for itself, I think:

"I saw a man in a woman's bathing suit where two toilets are and there were two little girls standing there taking down their suits to use the toilet. I looked at him and I said, 'Do you have a penis?' and he said it's none of your business. And I said you need to leave now." The YMCA, which operates the pool, immediately asked [her] to leave instead and she has now been prohibited from using the pool after workers there said she violated the YMCA's Code of Conduct with disrespectful behavior.

Accusations of hypocrisy tend to accept conservative frames of reference, but what better example of it than a transphobic busybody ranting about genitals in a locker room with kids in it.

The YMCA said they had to call the police to get rid of her, and has had to close the pool after receiving harassing phone calls.