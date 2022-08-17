Very stable MAGA genius explains that Michael Jackson is still alive

This proud Trump-supporting genius knows that Michael Jackson is alive and that The Jackson Five's "ABC" is connected to Negative48 (aka Michael Protzman), a QAnon sage who has revealed that Donald Trump is John F. Kennedy in disguise. Listen to the entire conversation below.
Finally, some refreshing truth in a sea of fake news! Is it any wonder MAGA candidates made inroads in yesterday's primaries?
Many people are saying Ron DeSantis is courting this fellow to run Florida's education board, but Arizona might have gotten to him first.