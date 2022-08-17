Very stable MAGA genius explains that Michael Jackson is still alive

This proud Trump-supporting genius knows that Michael Jackson is alive and that The Jackson Five's "ABC" is connected to Negative48 (aka Michael Protzman), a QAnon sage who has revealed that Donald Trump is John F. Kennedy in disguise. Listen to the entire conversation below.

Finally, some refreshing truth in a sea of fake news! Is it any wonder MAGA candidates made inroads in yesterday's primaries?

We must remember that Michael Jackson is still alive according to this man. pic.twitter.com/zpEPtp8PE6 — Davram (@davramdavram) August 17, 2022

Many people are saying Ron DeSantis is courting this fellow to run Florida's education board, but Arizona might have gotten to him first.