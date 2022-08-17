Watch: Missouri pastor enraged at his congregation for not buying him a luxury watch

Pastor Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City, Missouri told his congregation that he was "disgusted" with them for not buying him an expensive watch.

"I ain't worth your Louis Vuitton? I ain't worth your Prada? I'm not worth your Gucci?" Pastor Funderburke said to his disloyal flock.

After the video came out of Pastor Funderburke scolding and berating his congregation for not buying him a watch, he had a change of heart. The "video clip does not reflect my heart or my sentiment toward God's people," he said.