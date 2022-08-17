Woman charged with murder after deadly kiss with prisoner

A woman has been charged with murder after killing a Tennessee prisoner with a loaded kiss. Apparently, the kiss – disguised as PDA (public display of affection) – was a way for the visitor, Rachel Dolard, to pass half an ounce of methamphetamine to the inmate, Joshua Brown, who was "serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges," according the Daily Beast.

From Daily Beast:

He [Brown] swallowed the balloon pellet containing the drug but died later of an overdose at a local hospital. …

Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff's Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.

Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said. …

His sentence was set to expire in 2029.