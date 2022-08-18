Become a pro coder with this $40 online course bundle while donating to charity

One of the hottest careers to get into these days is coding — and one of the best parts about it is that you don't need to rack up university bills to learn the skills needed to become a top coder. Instead, there are plenty of affordable programs available online to get you up to date with the knowledge required in this field. However, we've never seen an option to learn to code as extensive and inexpensive as this 15-course coding bundle.

Now's a great time to reinvest in learning of all forms, whether that's for school or professional development. For example, you can buy the 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle, which is price-dropped to just $39.99 thanks to our Back To Education promotion, which runs until August 24 — no coupon needed!

So what's included in this bundle? Well, you get 15 courses (1,933 lessons total) that will educate you on practically every aspect of coding. Learn the basics of Google Go Programming, uncover everything you need to know about Python and Java, and become an expert on Ruby on Rails. You'll also pick up specialized coding skills like developing Chrome extensions, NFT Blockchain decentralized apps, and more.

The courses are presented by expert instructors and e-learning organizations dedicated to tech education. For example, the Python Mega Course is led by Ardit Sulce, the founder of PythonHow, while self-taught web designer and developer Jonas Schmedtmann leads the Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3 course.

Reviewers are united in their enthusiasm about the coding bundle. Verified buyer Laura N. wrote, "All in one learning with so many different course options… I was looking for a product that allows me to learn more than one type of coding." Meanwhile, customer John D. shared, "Self-pacing and very methodical, with practical applications. Very clear what I was getting into and what it would take to get there."

Buy the 2022 All-in-One Learn To Code Certification Bundle for just $39.99 now. Plus, you're not just benefiting yourself with this buy. For every bundle bought during our Back to Education event, $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to students or kids in need, and you'll get to vote on where the money goes!

Prices subject to change.