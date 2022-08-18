Dr. Oz either doesn't know how many houses he owns, or is lying

It's just getting too easy. Once again, Dr. Oz is saying misleading and stupid things and getting dragged across the internet. Here's a video of someone asking Dr. Oz how many houses he owns. He answers with some sort of word salad about 'legitimately' only owning 2 houses, and then renting something, and then building something next door to something else. The answer was a mess, which is surprising to literally nobody.
So, what's the real answer? The Daily Beast explains that Oz owns way more than 2 homes, including:
• a 9,000-square-foot mansion in New Jersey
• a 7,000-square-foot country house in Pennsylvania
• a condo in New Jersey
• a piece of residential real estate in Sariyer, Turkey
• another piece of residential real estate in Sariyer, Turkey
• a Manhattan condo
• another Manhattan condo
• an oceanside mansion in Palm Beach, Florida
• a cattle farm in Okeechobee, Florida
• and a piece of residential property in Konya, Turkey, which appears to be used as a student dormitory
At this point Dr. Oz is beyond ridiculous, and he's ALMOST beyond even being entertaining. Wonder what he'll say next?