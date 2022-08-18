"F**k off, you f**kwads": Mayor's official response to anti-vax QAnoners trying to arrest police

A couple dozen QAnoners gathered outside the Peterborough, Ontario police station over the weekend to protest Canada's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. According to Toronto City News, some of the QNuts reportedly attempted to enter the police station and threatened to make citizens' arrests of the officers for participating in the vaccine roll-out. One protestor then struck a couple of the cops. Others allegedly threatened and assaulted one of the counter-protestors.

When Petersborough Mayor Diane Therrien was asked to provide an official comment on the matter, she did not mince words in her tweet:

"I hate giving airtime/spotlight to these imbeciles. Here is my comment: fuck off, you fuckwads."