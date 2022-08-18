Marvel made an actual Tinder profile for She-Hulk

Recently, The Simpsons have earned a curious(yellow) spot in pop culture. No, I don't mean Disney+, but more on them later. Over the last few years, people have started to view The Simpsons as the modern-day Nostradamus. Thanks to a few cleverly written and oddly prescient jokes, the phrase "Simpsons did it" has evolved into "Simpsons predicted it." However, for this particular story, I think Futurama might have gotten there first.

In the episode Fishful of Dollars from Futurama's first season, Fry has an advertisement beamed directly into his dreams. I'm sure in the distant year of 2000, that may have been a joke, but in 2022, if Disney has their way, your dreams might become an ad-supported tier for the streaming service. To promote their new She-Hulk show, Disney has created a Tinder profile for the titular Jade bombshell. On the one hand, it's a brilliant marketing idea. At the same time, it's awfully creepy for Disney + to advertise a superhero show on an app designed to trivialize human relationships.

Actually, no, wait, that sounds about right. Carry on, everyone.