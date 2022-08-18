Newsmax points out that Trump can run for president from prison

While Donald Trump's latest FBI scandal has some in the MAGA Party seeking oranger pastures (as in Florida's Ron DeSantis), others point out that hey, there's no law against running for President from the pokey.

"If they do indict him [Trump] … that doesn't render him ineligible to run, or even be president," said optimistic Newsmax host Greg Kelly.

"Listen, Eugene Debs ran for president from a federal prison," Kelly's hopeful guest offered, referring to the activist charged under the Espionage Act who ran for president against Warren Harding in 1920 from his jail cell. "If he's indicted, he's going to run for president."

They sound pretty sure Trump is going to be indicted but they also point out that you can run for President from prison. pic.twitter.com/4qURgfhHtt — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Marie Kanger Born / shutterstock.com