Photo stream of urban design that's deliberately hostile to unhoused people

As the number of unhoused people increases in big urban centers, so does the use of hostile design meant to prevent people from getting too comfortable in public places. The classic example are benches with steel armrests in the middle so tired people can't lie down. But there are many more tricks-of-the-trade, as evidenced by the @hostiledesign Twitter feed of photos that not only depict architecture meant to be unwelcoming to unhoused folks but also design that's hostile to people with disabilities, skateboarders, and others just looking to take a load off.

After the government of São Paulo, Brazil installed rocks to prevent the houseless from resting under this bridge a local priest, @pejulio, decided to destroy them. pic.twitter.com/MCosHiC7Qt — Hostile Design (@hostiledesign) August 13, 2022