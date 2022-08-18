Someone deliberately cut a hole in a wolf enclosure at Vancouver Zoo and set several wolves free

Who let the wolves out?

At least one wolf is still on the loose after a 'suspicious' incident at Vancouver Zoo, where it appears that someone deliberately cut a hole in a wolf enclosure and set several wolves free. CBC reports that BC's Environment Ministry said that one wolf remains "unaccounted for," while the zoo "has not confirmed how many escaped or remain missing." CBC further explains the situation:

The Greater Vancouver Zoo asked for help Tuesday recapturing wolves that had escaped their enclosure, B.C.'s Environment Ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that the Conservation Officer Service was dispatched and one wolf remains unaccounted for. In a statement posted to its website, the Greater Vancouver Zoo — located about 55 kilometres east of Vancouver in the Aldergrove community of the Township of Langley — said it asked police to look into what happened Tuesday morning, as the incident was deemed "suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent."

The zoo remains closed for the second day after the escape. I hope the wolves are safe. I can't help but think of one of my favorite songs by the Mountain Goats, "Up the Wolves." Good luck, wolves.