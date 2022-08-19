9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC shutters for good

After 15 years, the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City announced that it's closing its doors for good—just one month before the 21st anniversary of the attacks. The museum that offered a place to "connect with people from the 9/11 community: survivors, family members of lost loved ones, first responders, recovery workers, and people who live and work in lower Manhattan" will shutter citing financial hardship from the pandemic. An online museum presence is planned.

"Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents us from generating sufficient funding to continue to operate the physical museum," Jennifer Adams, co-founder and CEO of the museum, said in a news release…

"For over a decade the Tribute Museum has shared educational resources for teachers and students online, reaching classrooms around the world with personal stories," the news release said. "The Association is proud to continue its mission with its focus now being on an online, interactive engagement with the 9/11 community."

The 9/11 Tribute Museum should not to be confused with the larger National September 11 Memorial & Museum which will remain open.

