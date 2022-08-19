A Brazilian woman used fake psychics to steal over $150 million in art from her mother

Heist films need a shot in the arm. For too long, heist/thief movies have relied on the performances of a talented ensemble cast to compensate for the weak and convoluted scripts that typically power the genre. To be fair, it can't be easy to write a clever heist film for a litany of reasons. For starters, all of the good ideas have already found their way on screen. Well, most of the best ideas, that is. How about this one? A Brazilian woman uses a crew of fake psychics to swindle her elderly mother out of over $140 million dollars. See, I told you it was original.

The elaborate scheme began when the elderly mother, Genevieve Boghici, ran into a psychic that her daughter was under a "spiritual attack" that would put her health at risk. Falling prey to her superstitions, Boghici, the widow of an art collector, started fiancing other psychics to battle her daughter's illness. It turns out that Boghici's daughter hired the initial psychic and planned the whole thing.