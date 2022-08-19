August 20 – International/World Mosquito Day

World Mosquito Day, recognized each year on August 20, marks the anniversary of the discovery that mosquitoes transmit the parasite that causes malaria. On this day in 1897, Sir Ronald Ross discovered the malaria parasite in the stomach tissue of an Anopheles mosquito. His work later confirmed that mosquitoes are the vector which carries this devastating parasite from human to human. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases | World Mosquito Day 2021

Let's hear some fake cheer for International/World Mosquito Day; and no, there's no Google Easter egg for International/World Mosquito Day. This post started out about Iceland and it being the only country that is "mosquito free", so let's look at this shiny new tangent.

While mosquitos aren't a problem, Iceland does have plague level swarms of black flies buzzing into the power vacuum left by the absence of southron mosquitos.