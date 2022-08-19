Here's a retro behind-the-scenes of the 90s series "Dinosaurs"

Man, the 90s were weird. I can accept the fact that sitcoms were ubiquitous in the decade, but it's hard to believe just how many there were. Truthfully, it's not much different than the deluge of reality-shows networks pour into their lineups nowadays, but the sheer volume is actually kind of bewildering. "Can we have Married With Children, Mom?" you'd ask.

"No," she'd say, "we have Married With Children at home." And then she would turn on Unhappily Ever After.

Show like Unhappily Ever After kind of bring me to my point, as the show featured a supernatural character akin to Samantha and Jeannie from classic sitcoms Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie, respectively. It's impossible to imagine a modern sitcom with a character that isn't 100% grounded in reality, but in the 90s, it wasn't a stretch. Even a show based on Dinosaurs, rife with puppets and animatronics, wasn't a stretch. Enter: Disney's Dinosaurs.

In the video linked above, you can watch some behind-the-scenes footage of how they brought aspects of the show to life.