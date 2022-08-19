High Diving + Belly Flop = Døds (a.k.a. "Death Diving")

Death diving, or døds in Norwegian, is an amateur diving belly flop jumping competition managed by Det Internasjonale Dødseforbundet (The International Døds Federation). The World Championship is performed from a platform of 10-14 meters in height. There are separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle. In the Classic event, competitors are to fly horizontally with their arms and legs extended until they hit the water.[1] The current world record in the Classic event for women is at 20,4 meters set by Norwegian Asbjørg Nesje. Competitors curl into a fetal position just before entering the water, landing first with their feet and hands or knees and elbows to avoid serious injury; dives are judged on how long the diver holds the original pose. In Freestyle Døds, the competitors do various tricks during the air travel, hence the name. The sport is not registered as a discipline in the Norwegian Swimming Federation. Det Internasjonale Dødseforbundet (literally The International Døds Federation) was founded January 1st 2012. In August 2021 Ken Stornes set a new male world record with a height of 31 meters. Wikipedia | Death diving

Even with a name like "Death Diving", I still want to go next.

moar, Moar, MOAR? Here's a best of Døds reel from 2021.