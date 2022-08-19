Jared Kushner's book is no good

This New York Times review of Jared Kushner's, "Breaking History," excoriates the book and I'm here for it. Read these delicious gems:

It's a title that, in its thoroughgoing lack of self-awareness, matches this book's contents. Kushner writes as if he believes foreign dignitaries (and less-than dignitaries) prized him in the White House because he was the fresh ideas guy, the starting point guard, the dimpled go-getter.

"Breaking History" is an earnest and soulless — Kushner looks like a mannequin, and he writes like one — and peculiarly selective appraisal of Donald J. Trump's term in office.

This book is like a tour of a once majestic 18th-century wooden house, now burned to its foundations, that focuses solely on, and rejoices in, what's left amid the ashes: the two singed bathtubs, the gravel driveway and the mailbox. Kushner's fealty to Trump remains absolute.

The tone is college admissions essay.

Every political cliché gets a fresh shampooing.

And revel in what is perhaps my favorite line of all: "Reading this book reminded me of watching a cat lick a dog's eye goo." Honestly, this roasting is the very least Kushner deserves. I for one will NOT be reading his book. But I thoroughly enjoyed this review!

See also:

Reading this book reminded me of watching a cat lick a dog's eye goo." NY Times reviews Kushner's White House memoir