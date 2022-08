Listen to Vetiver cover the "Newhart" theme and other indie artists play classic TV songs

Alt-folk auteur Andy Cabic (Vetiver) recorded the delightful cover above of the 1982 theme from "Newhart," originally composed by the great Henry Mancini! The track will be featured on Stay Tuned: Season 2, a compilation of many indie artists covering TV songs, as curated by the Perpetual Doom label. Listen below. Limited edition cassette on its way!

Here's what Andy says about his song: