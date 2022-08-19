Taking a shower may reduce anxiety from stress-inducing events

You might be able to wash away some of the negative psychological consequences of stressful experiences, according to research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science.

"When we engage in cleaning behavior, it involves separating residues from our body," says Spike W. S. Lee, an associate professor of management and psychology at the University of Toronto and director of the Mind and Body Lab. "This basic, physical experience of separating residues from our body can trigger a more psychological form of separation, namely, separating the residual influence of past experiences from the present. If the past experiences were stressful, then psychologically separating them from your present would reduce your stress."

From PsyPost: