The jerks attacking a Children's hospital are bored mean people looking for fulfillment

There is a lot of awful in the attacks against Boston Children's Hospital, which is suffering awful threats for offering gender-affirming care to folks who need it. Still, analyzing why such violent and ill-informed attacks are such a matter of pride amongst the MAGAs is telling. To listen to this interview, the folks perpetuating these threats are bored and find some sort of fulfillment or purpose in the torturing of others. That is some seriously sad stuff. They could be helping and lifting up their fellow humans, instead they pride themselves on this.