The Swedish word lagom translates as "just the right amount"

As a cultural icon worthy of representing Sweden, "lagom" (lah-gomm) is an amalgam of understanding one's existence in the world, the repercussions of our interactions, and the satisfaction of embracing a culture based on common sense. Here's how Jonny Thomson describes it:

Lagom translates as "just the right amount." It means knowing when enough is enough, and trying to find balance and moderation rather than constantly grasping for more. Lagom is that feeling of contentment we all get when we have all that we need to make us comfortable. It's neither a millionaire's splurge in Vegas, nor a pauper's cold winter night. It means having a roof over your head, food in your belly, friends at your back, and money — just enough money — in your pockets. If Goldilocks had a catchphrase, it would be "let's lagom this bear house."

Here's Lola Akinmade Åkerström discussing her views on lagom as a stress management mindset that like a scale, needs to be continually balanced to find the optimal solution within the context of life: