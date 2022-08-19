These super affordable online courses prove it's easy to learn something new

Going through the same monotonous tasks every day can really do a number on your spirit. That's why many adults of all ages take the time to learn something new, whether to a bit of spice to the day or make a complete career pivot. And with fantastic e-learning programs like the five listed below, you can invest in your own education without worrying about breaking the bank. In fact, some of them are entirely free, if not deeply discounted.

Check out these five e-learning courses on sale during the Back to Education event! But act fast — they'll only be around till August 24. Plus, $0.50 of every e-learning course and bundle sold during this promotion will be donated to a school or charity that you vote on via an email you'll receive after purchasing. These organizations help address issues affecting kids in need, such as under-funded schools and food insecurity. So you can contribute to a great cause while investing in your own education. We'll announce the winner of the vote once the Back to Education event concludes.

Traditional music lessons can cost a fortune, which is probably why you've never let yourself explore your musical side as an adult — but with this program featuring eight music courses at under $4.50 a pop, you can definitely afford to get your groove on. From beginning guitar lessons and music arrangement to theory to songwriting on the popular Ableton platform, these courses, which are all taught by experienced musicians and instructors, are ideal for learners of all experience levels. There's even a course that shows you how to market yourself as a musician!

Helping others achieve their fitness goals can be incredibly fulfilling and lucrative — as long as you have the proper training, of course. And with this four-week course, you'll explore what it means to be a goal-oriented motivator, how to curate personalized nutrition and workout plans, and so much more, all for literally $0. Led by the brilliant minds over at the respected Upskillist, all the fitness courses offered in this program are designed to help you become a trusted authority in the field.

Wish you could brush up on your technical drawing to match today's standards? Save your money and opt for this four-week course that offers eight hours of content covering the foundations of 2D AutoCAD, CAD interface navigation, drawing setup and creation, and beyond. Toting an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this e-learning program will help you hone your technical drawing skills with a focus on communication and design development so you can excel in your particular field. And the best part? The program is totally free.

Renewable energy is a big deal in today's world, and if you're looking to learn more about it, this engineer prep bundle can give you the background you need to become a professional in the field. You'll learn the basics of wind turbines, how to become an ETAP and power system expert, what it takes to design a solar water pumping system, and so much more. And given that all 12 of the bundle's dynamic courses are led by professional engineers, including Ahmed Mahdy, who was placed in the top 10% of most engaging instructors by Udemy, you can rest assured your education is in the right hands.

Whether you want to secure a job at that high-end coffee shop down the street or simply want to impress your household with hand-crafted lattes each morning, this 2-course barista training bundle will turn you into a coffee bean expert in no time. From free-pour latte art to a deep understanding of the bean roasting process, this leading online learning platform will give you well-rounded training and even respected accreditations recognized worldwide. And at the deeply discounted price of just $29, this could be a worthwhile investment for any coffee-lover who wants to learn more about the beloved art of coffee-making.

