UN predicts world population to reach 8 billion on November 15, 2022

Andrew Yi

the United Nations World Population Prospects 2022 has projected the world's population will reach 8 billion 8.15.2022 and 8.5 billion in 2030, plateauing at 10.4 billion in 2100

Photo: UN World Population Prospects 2022 (CC BY 3.0 IGO)

Sometime in 2023, we expect India to surpass China, to become the world's most populous nation.

John Wilmoth | Director, UN DESA, Population Division
Photo: UN World Population Prospects 2022 (CC BY 3.0 IGO)

Today, two thirds of the global population lives in a country or territory where lifetime fertility is below 2.1 births per woman, roughly the level required for zero growth over the long term.

John Wilmoth | Director, UN DESA, Population Division
Photo: UN World Population Prospects 2022: release note (CC BY 3.0 IGO)