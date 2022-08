This New York family of four received a $500 voucher from Airbnb after they discovered that the vacation rental home they booked for four adults and two dogs was the size of a broom closet. The daughter videotaped the moment they drove up to the house and saw how small it was, and the mother shot a video of the interior.

Here's the house listing on Airbnb. To be fair, it's pretty easy to tell that it's a tiny house.