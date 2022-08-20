The Wonderful World About Pigs, Horses & Clowns & Especially Dolly Parton is a new album by David Liebe Hart that has blown me away. Leibe Hart is able to sing about his love for a common root vegetable (track no. 6: I Like Beets) in such a creative way that I feel I've left planet earth and entered another realm entirely when I listen to it.

Oftentimes, pieces of an artist's vision will get lost in translation when the ideas travel out from the artist's mind and into a creative medium. This album, though, feels like a vision brought to life in its entirety. Listening to it is like stepping into a portal that takes us directly into the universe of Leibe Hart's mind.

According to the latest Instagram post on the David Liebe Hart page, this fantastic album isn't making its way into enough ears. Take a listen and spread the word about The Wonderful World About Pigs, Horses & Clowns & Especially Dolly Parton!

From the David Leibe Hart website: "Known for his roles on Tim & Eric Awesome Show Great Job!, and extensive tours throughout the US, Canada and Australia, David Liebe Hart is an outsider musician, actor and painter. A true original, he has communicated with extra-terrestrials, owns a large collection of puppets, and is obsessed with trains."