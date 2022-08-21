Create a note that can be viewed after your death on the We Expire site

WeExpire is a free-to-use website that allows users to create a note that will be read when they die. The note gets attached to a QR code, which a user can give to a trusted person. Here's how it works:

"Soon after you write your note, it will be encrypted and converted into a QR code which you can give to a person you trust. When this person tries to access your message, WeExpire will try to contact you via email as soon as possible; if you do not reply within the period of time you previously defined, your note will become visible to your trusted person."