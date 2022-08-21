Faith Dickey is a brave soul who likes to walk over giant canyons on a 2-inch wide slackline. Watching her so high in the air gives me butterflies in my stomach. As a pioneer of her passion, Dickey has set world records. A large part of what makes her love walking on a highline is being able to feel the open-ness of the sky around her. She explains that she had to fall repeatedly during practice to get where she is today. While walking, she uses her breath as a guide. She is now slacklining and highlining in places where no one has ever done it before.