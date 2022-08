If Pterosaurs still roamed the earth, this tutorial on how one might be able ride them would come in handy. These flying reptiles were not dinosaurs, but closely related.

Although they existed 228 to 66 million years ago, it's still fun to wonder if humans could have effectively ridden them through the skies, and what that might look like. The video shows different ways one could attach themself to the flying giant, and how that would affect the Pterosaur's ability to fly.