Watch the extraction process of the most profound psychedelic

In this episode of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, we get to see how the world's most profound psychedelic is made from a certain type of tree bark. Three years ago, "Hamilton learned how DMT, one of the most profound and powerful psychedelics on the planet, is commonly extracted from mimosa hostilis root bark."

DMT aka (N,N-Dimethyltryptamine) "is a hallucinogenic tryptamine drug that occurs naturally in many plants and animals." It even plays a role in our dreams every night. Although it occurs in our brain naturally in small amounts, it's highly illegal in many places. This video is for education purposes only, so don't try to make it at home. In the episode, Morris talks to people who are knowledgeable with the raw mimosa hostilis root bark as we are taken through the fascinating extraction process.