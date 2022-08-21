When honey bees need to defend their colony from wasps, they can form a "defense wave". Also known as "shimmering" behavior, the wave happens when bees on the outer layer of the hive synchronize their movements to create a ripple effect. This confuses and repels approaching wasps. When confronted with a defense wave, the wasps will have a difficult time harming a single bee or stealing food from the bee's nest. The mesmerizing ripple makes it appear as if the hundreds of bees are a single organism.
When honey bees need to defend their colony from wasps, they can form a "defense wave"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bees
Bees are now legally fish in the state of California
The court of appeals in the third appellate district in the state of California has ruled that bees are, in fact, fish. From the court document (emphasis added): The California Endangered Species Act (Act) (Fish & G. Code,1 § 2050 et seq.) directs the Fish and Game Commission (Commission) to "establish a list of endangered species and a… READ THE REST
Florida man and woman find 80,000 bees behind their bathroom wall
Stefanie and Dan Graham of St. Petersburg, Florida had started a renovation in their bathroom when they suspected that a hive of bees had taken residence behind their shower wall. They weren't entirely surprised as this apparently had happened before. This time, the bad news is that the hive was seven-feet tall and held 80,000… READ THE REST
Bees have mouths, but they must scream with their bodies
Apparently Asian honeybees scream by furiously rubbing their wings together. As the inimitable Sabrina Imbler writes for The New York Times: In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science, researchers describe the Asian honeybee's unique acoustic signal, which is called an antipredator pipe. The researchers colloquially refer to it as a "bee… READ THE REST
See the world differently with this handy smart drone, now under $100
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The perfect shot usually feels impossible to capture. You can't scale up to the top of a cliff to get the right view, or there are annoying bystanders in the way… READ THE REST
Save the bees and enjoy vaping at the same time with this amazing deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We love to shop for ourselves — it's always such an amazing feeling when you get to unbox a product you know will make your life even better. The only way… READ THE REST
Follow the light to a great deal that helps a great cause
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You'll never be unhappy to have extra lights around the house. Whether there's a blackout or you're working in a workshop to learn a new skill or trade, having a flashlight available is always super… READ THE REST