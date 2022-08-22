Apple expands self-repair program to M1 MacBooks

Last April, Apple began to offer repair manuals, parts, and tools for its current-era iPhone line. Now they're expanding the program to include the M1 line of MacBook Airs and Pros. While you are still using stuff provided by the company, it marks further steps away from Apple's long-standing aversion to self-repair.

Ars Technica:

Apple launched its Self Service Repair Store in April with repair manuals and the option to order tools and parts for the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 lineup, and latest iPhone SE.

As of tomorrow, the store will offer the same services to M1 MacBook Air and Pro owners, including the same parts made available to Apple Stores and authorized repair providers, according to Apple's announcement.

"Self Service Repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come," Apple said.

In addition to selling MacBook parts and repair tools, Apple's repair store will also let customers rent repair kits for a week for $49.