Applebees to sell bbq chicken wing flavored lip gloss

Applebees has partnered with a lip gloss maker to market a line of chicken wing flavored lip balms. Everything from Buffalo to Honey BBQ appears to be on the menu, and Applebees seems quite confident that their patrons will love the stuff.

Post Intelligencer:

"Applebee's is known for first dates and wings – which are one of our most popular menu items," said Applebee's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky in a statement. "So, we partnered with the development team at Winky Lux to create these lip glosses inspired by four of our most popular wing sauces. Find your perfect shade and spice up your date night by adding a little bit of that Applebee's flavor to make each kiss even more craveable with Saucy Gloss."

This isn't the first time munchies met makeup. This spring, budget brand e.l.f cosmetics collaborated with Dunkin' to create "Glazed for Days" lip gloss. Internet-famous brand Morphe dropped a line of Lucky Charms-inspired eyeshadow palettes and lip liners within the same month. Even nail care mogul Sally Hansen created a Mentos mint-colored polish tastefully called "The Freshmaker" to unite beauty and bites.